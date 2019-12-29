Home

Daniel Adcox

Daniel Adcox Obituary
Daniel Adcox, 67, passed
away Dec. 24, 2019, after losing the battle against cancer. Daniel was preceded by his parents, Chuck and Juanita Adcox. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Barbi) Adcox and Jeff (Janet) Adcox; his sister, Sue Sumpter (Adcox) and her family; and his brother, Eddie Adcox and his family. Daniel was a graduate of East High School and retired from the Pueblo Fire Department after 25 years of service. Private services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
