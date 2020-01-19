|
Daniel B. Albillar
- "Dan-Danny-Jet",
- 82, a
- lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Jan. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1937, to proud parents, Dan Albillar and Natividad Perez. Both preceded him in death along with stepfather, Florentino Perez; his sisters, Sarah Salazar, Dorothy Maes, Mary Ann Albillar, Barbara Alcon and Rose Marie Albillar; brothers, Baby Joseph Albillar, Robert Albillar, and William Albillar. Danny was liked and loved by many who knew him. He worked various jobs throughout his lifetime doing janitorial work. He rode his bicycle, which he loved to do. Danny loved his sisters and brothers dearly. He was always wanting to help everyone. He was his mother's son who lived at home all his life. Danny loved his dogs, going to Cripple Creek, watching scary movies and listening to music. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters, Patricia (Arthur) Diaz, and Anna (Vincent) Romero; brother, Larry (Michelle) Perez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, all the friends throughout his life who will miss him dearly, including the staff and residents of all the homes that he lived at during the last 10 years of his life. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care for assisting our family with the care of our beloved brother, Danny, during his terminal illness. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, Holy Family Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Zaragoza Hall following the burial rites. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020