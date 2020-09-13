Daniel C. Kender,
75, of Green-ville, Ohio, formerly of Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville. A celebration of Dan's life, with full military honors, will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Father David Vincent officiating. For those who would prefer to join the service remotely, a livestream of Dan's service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes
. Online condolences and hugs-from-home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com