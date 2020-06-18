Daniel Ernst

Daniel "Dan" Jacob Ernst, 63, of Pueblo West, went to be with the Lord, with his beloved family at his bedside, on June 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with choroid melanoma cancer. Dan worked in Oregon as a plant operator at the Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal Facility before transferring to Pueblo to work for AECOM at the Pueblo Chemical Agent Pilot Plant. Dan had an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him, and was an active member of the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West. An outdoor fellowship for friends and family celebrating Dan's life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the residence of Dan and Rosanne, 562 W. Cap-istrano Ave., Pueblo West, CO. Dan's full obituary, along with condolences, may be read/left online at www.montgomerysteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 18, 2020.