Daniel E. Montoya Daniel E. Montoya, 55, a
- lifetime Puebloan, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 25, 1964, to the union of Estevan and Mary "Inez" Montoya. He was preceded in death by his father, Estevan Montoya; his sister, Corles Ruybal; and twin brother, David Montoya. Daniel worked for the Colorado Department of Corrections as a correctional officer with 30 years of service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bike runs, the Denver Broncos, cooking, spending time with his family and friends. His biggest joy was watching and playing with his granddaughter, Brealynn. Daniel is survived by his mother, Mary "Inez" Montoya; his loving wife, Rosalie Montoya; his children, Gilbert Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez, and LeAnna Sanchez; grandchildren; Antonio, Gage, Noriah, Noah, Devon and Brealynn; one great-grandchild, Josiah; brothers, Leonard (Debbie) Montoya and Carlos (Shirley) Montoya; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 9, 2019, St. Josephs Catholic Church, Father Joseph Vigil, Celebrant. Online condolences www.angeluspuebl
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019