Daniel Trujillo, 33 passed
- away unexpectedly Nov. 1, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. Daniel was born to Janet and Randy Trujillo on Sept. 3, 1986. Daniel is survived by his loving parents, Randy and Janet; brother, Christopher (Leilani) Trujillo; and fiancee, Jessica Chavez; godparents, Kathy and Frank Gonzalez and Larry and Sandy Trujillo; several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Pete and Isabel Medina and Ramona and Fred Trujillo. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, his love of soccer, music, professional wrestling and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. Daniel will be dearly missed by all. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, St. Jo-seph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and/or Chil-dren's Hospital, Denver. Online condolences, angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019