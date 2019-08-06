|
Daniel Vincent Walsh,
- 84, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Dan was born to Emma and Edward P. Walsh Sr. on Sept. 1, 1934, in Pueblo. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He worked at Clark Spring Water and CF&I. After retiring from CF&I, Dan started farming in Manzanola, Colo. Dan was also a member of Knights of Columbus 557. Survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Walsh; special cousin, Mary Gavato; godson, David (Sylvia) Gavato; and dear family members, friends, and neighbors in Pueblo and the Arkansas Valley. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; and brother, Edward. At Dan's request, the casket will be closed at the church. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 6, 2019