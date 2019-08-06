Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Daniel Walsh


9/1/1934 - 8/2/2019
Add a Memory
Daniel Walsh Obituary
Daniel Vincent Walsh,
84, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Dan was born to Emma and Edward P. Walsh Sr. on Sept. 1, 1934, in Pueblo. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He worked at Clark Spring Water and CF&I. After retiring from CF&I, Dan started farming in Manzanola, Colo. Dan was also a member of Knights of Columbus 557. Survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Walsh; special cousin, Mary Gavato; godson, David (Sylvia) Gavato; and dear family members, friends, and neighbors in Pueblo and the Arkansas Valley. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; and brother, Edward. At Dan's request, the casket will be closed at the church. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now