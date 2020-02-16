Home

04/22/1944 - 02/13/2020
Danny Aguilar Obituary
Danny Aguilar, 75, of
Pueblo, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, after a long illness. He was born April 22, 1944, in La Garita, Colo., to Ralph and Delia Aguilar. Dan faithfully attended Holy Family Parish where he actively attended Mens Group and Mass. He married his soul mate, Bernice, and dedicated his life to raising his children, enjoying his family and spending time outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest and Victor; and sister, Emelda. Dan is survived by his wife; daughter, Janie (Ron); sons, Claude (Jody), and Kenny (Nicole); brothers, Joe, Nick and Sam; sister Sylvia; six grandchildren; and four-great grandchildren. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Wednesday, all at Holy Family Church. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Viewing prior to Rosary. Reception following interment, Holy Family Hall.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
