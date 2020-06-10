Danny John Foster, 64, of Pueblo passed away on June 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Irene Foster; brothers, Robert Foster and Michael Foster; nephews, Rollin Harsh-barger and Steven Waldie; and his grandparents. He is survived by his son, Nathan (Lindsay) Foster; grandchildren, Clark Alexan-der and Brody Daniel Foster; siblings, Barbara Ketchum, Mary (Mike) Richard, Patricia Waldie and Richard Foster; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service with Livestream through Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The ser-vice will also be available on YouTube the following day. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to his grandson's college fund at https://gf.me.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 10, 2020.