Mrs. Darlene A. Burkart, age 79, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, born and raised in Pueblo, Colo. She served her country in the Marine Corps. Survivors include husband of 42 years, Tom; daughter, Sabrena Stabenaw (David); sons, Anthony Baumhover (Denise), Kevin Burkart; seven grandchildren, one sister and four bro-thers with numerous nieces and nephews.



