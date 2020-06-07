Darlene Dickerson
Darlene "Dee" Dickerson, 73, passed away June 4, 2020. She is survived by her son, Joe (Charmian) Dickerson; grandsons, Jackson, Max, P.J. and Cash; her sister, Elaine Janoski; brother, Alan; sister-in-law, Donna Waugh; mother, Georgia Waugh; numerous cousins, nieces, nephew and other family. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. The service will be live streamed at FWC.life/livestream. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.
