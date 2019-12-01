|
Darlene G. Harrison, 66,
- went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Harrison; son, Curtis M. Garcia; and father, Raymundo Bustamante. She is survived by her daughter, Twilla Gonzales; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Susanna Bustamante; siblings, Diane Candelaria, Anthony Bustamante, Philip Bustamante, Donald J. Bustamante and Charlotte Bustamante; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. At her request cremation has taken place with no memorial service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019