Darlene G. Harrison

Darlene G. Harrison Obituary
Darlene G. Harrison, 66,
went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Harrison; son, Curtis M. Garcia; and father, Raymundo Bustamante. She is survived by her daughter, Twilla Gonzales; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Susanna Bustamante; siblings, Diane Candelaria, Anthony Bustamante, Philip Bustamante, Donald J. Bustamante and Charlotte Bustamante; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. At her request cremation has taken place with no memorial service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019
