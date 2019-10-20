Home

Darlene Martinez

Darlene Martinez Obituary
Darlene Kay Martinez,
born in Leadville, raised in Buena Vista, passed away in her home on Oct 13, 2019, at the early age of 65. She was preceded by her parents; Jim and "Coke" Skala. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John; her brother, Jerry; her daughters, Brenda (Steven) and Jody (Scott); John's daughters, Debbie (David) and Donna; as well as her precious grandchildren, Alyssa, KaLee, James, Emberly, Kolton, Kaiden, Abby Rose, Garrett and Caitlin. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Pueblo Elks Lodge No. 90, 425 N. Santa Fe Ave. Darlene touched the hearts of all and will be dearly missed. Online condolen-ces, DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
