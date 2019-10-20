|
Darlene Kay Martinez,
- born in Leadville, raised in Buena Vista, passed away in her home on Oct 13, 2019, at the early age of 65. She was preceded by her parents; Jim and "Coke" Skala. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John; her brother, Jerry; her daughters, Brenda (Steven) and Jody (Scott); John's daughters, Debbie (David) and Donna; as well as her precious grandchildren, Alyssa, KaLee, James, Emberly, Kolton, Kaiden, Abby Rose, Garrett and Caitlin. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Pueblo Elks Lodge No. 90, 425 N. Santa Fe Ave. Darlene touched the hearts of all and will be dearly missed. Online condolen-ces, DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019