Darryl Crawford
12/13/1950 - 11/18/2020
Darryl R. Crawford, 69, of Colo-rado City, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Born to Phyllis and Charles Crawford on Dec. 13, 1950, in Pueblo. Survived by his mother, Phyllis of Pueblo; wife of 47 years, Stephanie; son, Seth (Stephanie) Crawford; grand-son, Brennan of Clay-ton, N.C.; brother, Scott (Gayle) of Gruver, Texas; and nieces, Traci and Kaylee of Lubbock, Texas. Preceded in death by his father. Darryl grew up in Rye, Colo., and graduated from Rye High School in 1969 and CSU Fort Collins in 1976 with a degree in Wildlife Biology. Following graduation, he began his 30-year career with the Colorado Division of Wildlife (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) as a Wildlife Technician on the Tamarack Wildlife Area in Crook, Colo., later in Keenesburg, Colo., on Banner Lakes Wildlife Area and retired as District Wildlife Manager in the Colorado City area. He was dedicated to the wildlife and the natural resources of Colorado from the sma-llest hummingbird and the trout in the lakes to the bears that he had such high regard for. Following his retirement in 2007, he returned to work as the Noxious Weed Coordinator for Huerfano County for 10 years. Per his wishes, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. No service will be held at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1107 Pueblo Boulevard Way, Pueblo, CO 81005 or Rye Fire Department, P.O. Box 19190, Colo-rado City, CO 81019. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
