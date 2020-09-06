David Bobian, 69, was born on June 25, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away Aug. 19, 2020, in Denver, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Celestino, Ancelmia (Casias) Bobian; son, Domasio; sister, Ersie Sandoval; brothers, Celestino Jr., Frank, Dimas Bobian. Survived by wife, Lillian; son, David Jr.; daughter, Kimberley Bobian; sister, Elvira Cordova; brothers, Orlando (Ruth) Bobian, Tony (Isabel) Bobian; six grandchildren, two great-grand-children. David will be greatly missed by family and friends. He enjoyed basketball and softball. Services, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Romero Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, contact Tony Bobian at 719-994-8532.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 6, 2020.