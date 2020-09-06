1/1
David Bobian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bobian, 69, was born on June 25, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away Aug. 19, 2020, in Denver, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Celestino, Ancelmia (Casias) Bobian; son, Domasio; sister, Ersie Sandoval; brothers, Celestino Jr., Frank, Dimas Bobian. Survived by wife, Lillian; son, David Jr.; daughter, Kimberley Bobian; sister, Elvira Cordova; brothers, Orlando (Ruth) Bobian, Tony (Isabel) Bobian; six grandchildren, two great-grand-children. David will be greatly missed by family and friends. He enjoyed basketball and softball. Services, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Romero Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, contact Tony Bobian at 719-994-8532.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved