David "Jap" Charles Calderon went to be with the Lord on Aug. 2, 2020. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 3, 1957, to David Calderon and Audelia Chavez. Jap loved to fish and watch the Broncos play. He was up to go out and do anything if it involved spending time with his family. Jap was known for his enchiladas and green chile at every family gathering, along with a good joke to end the night. Survived by wife, Christy; and her son, Dylan, and his children, Davina, Desiree, David (Rachel), Jared, and Amberlina; five grandchildren, his sister, Diane (Joe) Cordova; sister in-law, Carmen Calderon; and brother in-laws, Larry Arriaga, Dave Dana. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Vicky Calderon, Erlinda Arriaga, Genevieve (Belt) Dana; brother, Rudy Calderon; and nephew, Andy Martinez. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store