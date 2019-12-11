Home

David Charles McDaniel


1962 - 2019
David Charles McDaniel Obituary
David Charles McDaniel,
57, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family at his bedside. He was born Nov. 20, 1962, in Wheatridge, Colo., to proud parents , George and Letha McDaniel. David was a master painter. He loved being with his family and friends and was always helping anyone in need. He is survived by his loving wife, Shawndell Dashner; his children, Terry (Melissa) Dashner, Sarah (Jason) Wall, Ken (LIndsey) McDaniel, Josh (Leanore) McDaniel and Dillon McDaniel; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. At his request, no services and cremation has taken place. Family can be contacted at 2900 Lakeview Ave. Pueblo, Colo., 81005.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 11, 2019
