David Wayne Cook, 65,
- of Pueblo, born May 5, 1955, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Wayne Cook; and many other relatives. He is survived by his mother, Joan Cook; sister, Polly (Clifford) Makins; and numerous other relatives. David attended Central High School and Southwestern College in Phoenix, Ariz. He loved to study, read and watch movies. During his biblical studies, he made a decision to be a Messianic believer and was a member of Shammash Ariel in Pueblo. Memorial service, noon today, Shammash Ariel Synagogue, 2612 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cherra USA, P.O. Box 168, Worthing-ton, OH 43084-0168, a ministry David faithfully supported.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020