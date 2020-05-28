Home

Memorial service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Shammash Ariel Synagogue
2612 S. Prairie Ave
Pueblo, CO
David Cook


1955 - 2020
David Cook Obituary
David Wayne Cook, 65,
of Pueblo, born May 5, 1955, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Wayne Cook; and many other relatives. He is survived by his mother, Joan Cook; sister, Polly (Clifford) Makins; and numerous other relatives. David attended Central High School and Southwestern College in Phoenix, Ariz. He loved to study, read and watch movies. During his biblical studies, he made a decision to be a Messianic believer and was a member of Shammash Ariel in Pueblo. Memorial service, noon today, Shammash Ariel Synagogue, 2612 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cherra USA, P.O. Box 168, Worthing-ton, OH 43084-0168, a ministry David faithfully supported.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020
