Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2211 Coolidge Ave
Rye, CO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Dasher


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Dasher Obituary
David A. Dasher, 89,
passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. David married his wife, Mary Blagg, on March 12, 1955. Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Mary G. Dasher; wife, Mary; and son, David W. Dasher. Survived by daughter, Debra (Harland) Guy-ette; sister, Dorothy Tol-bert; and nephews, Edward Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert and Everett Tol-bert. Viewing, food and mingle will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2211 Coolidge Ave., Rye. Service will follow at noon. To the church, take I-25 to exit 74, turn right onto Highway 165 to Rye, take the first left exit onto Main Street left onto Boulder Avenue at the first intersection, continue approximately 800 yards to the top of the hill, turn right at the first paved road (Coolidge), and see the church. Full obituary at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -