David A. Dasher, 89,
- passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. David married his wife, Mary Blagg, on March 12, 1955. Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Mary G. Dasher; wife, Mary; and son, David W. Dasher. Survived by daughter, Debra (Harland) Guy-ette; sister, Dorothy Tol-bert; and nephews, Edward Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert and Everett Tol-bert. Viewing, food and mingle will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2211 Coolidge Ave., Rye. Service will follow at noon. To the church, take I-25 to exit 74, turn right onto Highway 165 to Rye, take the first left exit onto Main Street left onto Boulder Avenue at the first intersection, continue approximately 800 yards to the top of the hill, turn right at the first paved road (Coolidge), and see the church. Full obituary at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019