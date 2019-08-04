Home

POWERED BY

David Fuentes

Add a Memory
David Fuentes Obituary

David Joseph "Sarge" Fuentes

David Joseph "Sarge"
Fuentes, 74, born on June 4, 1945, entered the gates of heaven on July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Elesia Mary Fuentes; parents, Elias and Julia Armijo. Survived by his two loving daughters, Lisa (David) Bachicha and Esther (Rudy) Cortez; two sisters, Patricia (Raymond) Delgado and Linda (Francisco) Gonzales; two grandsons, David (Kendra) and Kalob Bachicha; two great-grandchildren, Olivianna and David Jr. Bachicha; special cousin, Mona Reyes; special friend, Kenny Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. David was a military veteran and proudly served in the United States Army. He loved reminiscing about his mother, taking his great-granddaughter to the park, dancing and listening to his oldies but goodies, watching the Denver Broncos, fishing, gambling in Cripple Creek, going to the drive-in and Colorado State Fair, buying lottery tickets, entering sweepstakes but most of all spending quality time with his daughters and family. He was a very loving man and will be deeply missed by all. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, both at St. Francis Xavier Parish. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at Zaragoza Hall following interment. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.