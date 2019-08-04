|
- Fuentes, 74, born on June 4, 1945, entered the gates of heaven on July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Elesia Mary Fuentes; parents, Elias and Julia Armijo. Survived by his two loving daughters, Lisa (David) Bachicha and Esther (Rudy) Cortez; two sisters, Patricia (Raymond) Delgado and Linda (Francisco) Gonzales; two grandsons, David (Kendra) and Kalob Bachicha; two great-grandchildren, Olivianna and David Jr. Bachicha; special cousin, Mona Reyes; special friend, Kenny Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. David was a military veteran and proudly served in the United States Army. He loved reminiscing about his mother, taking his great-granddaughter to the park, dancing and listening to his oldies but goodies, watching the Denver Broncos, fishing, gambling in Cripple Creek, going to the drive-in and Colorado State Fair, buying lottery tickets, entering sweepstakes but most of all spending quality time with his daughters and family. He was a very loving man and will be deeply missed by all. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, both at St. Francis Xavier Parish. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at Zaragoza Hall following interment. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019