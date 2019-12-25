|
IN MEMORIAM
Merry Christmas
Happy New Year
David "Sarge" Fuentes
Dad,
Our lives have been
forever changed without you here.
We miss you with every beat of our heart and we think about you every second of the day.
We miss talking and laughing with you,
but most of all we miss
the special times we spent together.
We were blessed to have a dad who gave us a lifetime of love and we will cherish it for the rest of our lives.
Dad, you meant the world to your daughters and we love you more than
words can say.
Thank you for always
being by our side and guiding us through life.
"We loved you yesterday, love you still,
always have, always will!"
With love always,
your Hitas and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 25, 2019