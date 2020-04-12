|
|
David E. Horton, a former
- pastor of the First Baptist Church of Pueblo, died in hospice at his home in Phoenix from complications of prostate cancer on April 7. He was 88 years old. Dave was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Ind.. He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. In 1957, he married Doris Tindall of Trenton, N.J. After sem-inary, he was ordained as an American Baptist minister and served chur-ches and communities in Cardiff, N.J., Saginaw, Grass Lake and Jackson, Mich., Pueblo, Colo., Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Green Valley and Phoenix, Ariz. He was pastor of First Baptist Church in Pueblo from 1979 to 1990. He is remembered as warm, kind, caring, dedicated, and energetic. After retiring, Dave lived in Green Valley, Ariz., until Doris' death in 2008. Married in 2009 to Mary Frances Ward, he lived in Green Valley until moving to Phoenix in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Horton of Phoenix, daugh-ter, Bethany Klingensmith of Colorado Springs, and son, Mark Horton of Bethesda, M.D.; grandchildren, Thomas, Peter and Anna Horton; sister, Shirley Horton of Fort Wayne; and his brother, Steve Horton of Naples, Fla. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020