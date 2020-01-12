|
- passed away Jan 7, 2020, in Pueblo. He was born in St. Louis, Mo. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army and loved serving his community as a Pueblo police officer, where he was instrumental in starting the drone program. He served as the school resource officer for Central High School for 11 years and considered himself a proud Wildcat. David loved hockey and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues. He had an ability to connect with people and loved his family, but adored his wife of 25 years, Melissa. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Alberta Jacober and Clyde and Eula Hyams. David is survived by his wife, Melissa; children, Chris-tian (Silvia), Amanda (Paul), Heidi (Vera) and Cameron Jacober; grand-children, Olivia and Thiago; his parents, Ronald and Lois Jacober; his brother, Jeff (Marilyn) Jacober; his in-laws, Peter and Glennell Spangler; brother-in-law, Brian (Julie) Spangler: sister-in-law, Ann (Scott) Spangler; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Michael, Eleanor, Benjamin, Grant, Hollis and Coeta. Special thanks to all his friends and family, especially his brothers and sisters in blue and entire first responder family along with the staff of Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, Dorcy Cancer Center, Parkview Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, King Soopers northside phar-macy and Sangre de Cristo Hospice, whose support meant the world to him during his cancer battle. Visitation, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 15, at the Davis Mortuary. The family will be present from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, Praise Assembly of God Church, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo. Interment will follow in the Imperial Memorial Gardens with honors provided by the Pueblo Police Department Honor Guard and the Fort Carson Honor Guard. Reception immediately following at Central High School. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation or . Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020