DAVID KOMORNIC In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
David Komornic
9/23/1959 - 9/23/2016








Suddenly you were gone
from all the lives you left your mark upon.
We try to believe but
we know it's no good
this is something that just can't be understood.
We thought of you
with love today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought about
you yesterday,
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence, We often speak
your name.
Now all we have
are memories,
and your picture
in a frame.
Your memory
is our keepsake,
With which we'll
never part.
God has you
in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.

Happy Birthday Knute.
We love you and miss you so very much.

Your Entire Family,
The Cubs and Friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 23, 2019
