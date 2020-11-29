David Lee Crosson passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Denver, Colo., at St. Anthony's Hospital on Nov. 17, 1929, to Eugene Edwin Crosson and Ada Marie Crosson. After graduating from Denver's North High School in 1947, David attended the University of Colorado, receiving a degree in Physical Education. Upon graduation, David was drafted and spent two years in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953, and returned to the University of Colorado to pursue degrees in Physical Therapy and Medicine. David received his MD degree in 1959 and com- pleted surgical and orthopedic residencies at St. Joseph's Hospital and CU's College of Medicine, respectively. Additional medical train- ing was completed at Carrie Tingley and Indian Children's Hospitals in New Mexico, Veterans and Children's Hospitals in Denver, and Hotel Dieu in Texas. While pursuing his education in Boulder, David met Barbara Dorel Lundquist, a registered nurse, and they were married July 3, 1954. David and Barbara had three children, Craig, Catherine and Carolyn. In 1965 the family moved to Pueblo, Colo., where David began his practice in orthopedic surgery. David, along with his partners Drs. Hamill and Shroyer, ran Pueblo Orthopedic Association bringing state-of-the-art orthopedic care to south- ern Colorado for over 30 years. After retiring in 1998, David and Barbara spent much of their time at their ranch in Gunnison, Colo., and their beach house in Oregon. However, David also began a second career in med-icine working as a Med-ical Evaluator for both the State of Colorado and Fort Carson during Desert Storm, and as the Chief of Medicine for the Pueblo Chemical Authority. David was active in the Pueblo com- munity. He was elected to District 60 School Board, serving as Vice President. David also served as President of the Pueblo Medical Society, and Pueblo Path- ological Society. David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; his three children, Craig (Nancy) Crosson, Catherine Hietala and Carolyn Haass; grandchildren, Melissa (Mathew) Habrat, Brian (Kristen) Crosson, Jeffery Crosson, Eric Bredahl, Evan (Bonnie) Bredahl, Mark Hietala, Andrew (Jane) Haass and Cara (Jeremy) Patoc; great-grandchildren, Craig Habrat, Sterling Crosson, Holden Crosson and Hannah Haass. A private graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020, Imperial Memorial Gardens. A celebration of David's life for everyone will occur in the Spring of 2021.



