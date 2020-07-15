1/1
David Martinez
09/11/1946 - 07/07/2020
David M. Martinez "Two Feathers", 73, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on Sept. 11, 1946. Preceded in death by parents, Lou Marie and David Martinez. David was a Vietnam veteran and served in the USAF and USMC. Survived by children, Robert, Roxanne, Chantalle (Johnny), and two children from a previous marriage; siblings, Jim (Gloria), Marie (Herman), Rosenda (David), and Rosalie (Chuey); grandchildren, Zach (Erica), Angelica, Mia, Ava, Johnny and Rob-ert; and ex-wife and friend, Dorothy. Two Feathers was an avid motorcycle rider and an original member of GDI. He was a member of Pueblo Friendship Powwow Association since 1995. He was proud of his Indian tradition, in which he lived his everyday life, walking the Red Road of Recovery for 29 years. He was revered within the AA/NA community. He will be given his last ride with a private family ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Friends and loved ones will be received at 1:30 p.m. at 514 Belmont Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. Masks are requested. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 15, 2020.
