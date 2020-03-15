|
David Emery Morton,
, born Jan. 25, 1925, in Pueblo, to Al-bert E. Morton and Rebecca Emery Morton passed away peacefully March 12, 2020. Survived by the love of his life and wife, Kayoko Nakamura Morton; daugh-ters, Nancy (Eric) Ozoa, Ann Aiko Morton (Ken Kojima), Sarah (Shawn) O'Rourke and Momoko (Chris) Wong; and eight.nine grandchildren, Ak-emi and Malia Ozoa, Hina, Kana and Mika Kojima, Colin and Declan O'Rourke and Penelope and Baby Boy Wong due April 8, 2020. David was a graduate of Central High School and attended Yale University for both undergraduate and medical school and later joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Dr. Morton returned to Pueblo where he served the community as a physician for 37 years. He loved his family, Pueblo, travel, cats, puns and butter. Due to the Coronavirus, no memorial will be held until May or June. PLEASE, NO DONATIONS OR FLOWERS. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
- M.D.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020