David Thomas Nelson, 7-14-1955, to 10/11/2020 On Oct. 11, 2020, our dad, grandpa and brother lost his battle with cancer. Tom was born and spent most of his life in Colorado. He dearly loved to fish its beautiful streams and rivers. He is survived by his daughter, Liz Nelson; son, Chris (Sara) Nelson; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as brother, Paul (Barbara) Nelson; and sisters, Susie (Russ) Hankin, Linda Wright, and their families. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Paul and Kathryn Nelson. Tom is so loved and missed. Out of respect for the safety of his friends and family, there will be no public service at this time.



