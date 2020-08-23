David "Dave" Paul Hickman,
passed away peacefully at Sangre de Cristo Hospice on the evening of Aug. 16, 2020, with his wife Vickie at his side after a long battle with cancer. Strong of heart and mind, his last words were of love for his beloved grandchildren. Dave is preceded in death by parents, Ben and Sarah; his sister, Linda (Steve) Kuhn; father-in-law, Jim Glenn. He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie of 42 years; sons, Willie (Charlotte) and Matt (Shannon); grandchildren, Grace, Paxton, Arlo and Audrey; siblings, Charlie (Lynn) and Sharon Birrer; mother-in-law, Jo Glenn (Dan); brother/ sister-in-law, Jim (Rose) Glenn, Jenny (Dave) Sisson, Donnita (Jim) Daniels; numerous nieces and nephews. Dave was born in Pueblo and stayed there throughout his life. It was in Pueblo that Dave met his wife Vickie at church. They married in October 1977. Over the course of their marriage, they built a life together, had two sons, both of whom Dave was incredibly proud of, and lived a rich life full of love, surrounded by their dearest families. A man never too far from a joke or a smile, Dave could strike up a friendly conversation with anyone. He was a humble man who worked hard for his family. He had a passion and love for baseball, bowling and fishing. Dave especially enjoyed spending time with his many friends. His loss will be felt far and wide. Due to COVID-19, the family will schedule a celebration of life service at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for their kindness over the last few years, especially Dr. Jim and Rhonda Stjernholm. For those wishing to make a donation in Dave's memory, contributions can be sent to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org