David Ricotta


12/27/1956 - 12/27/2019
David Ricotta Obituary
David Ricotta, born Dec.
27, 1956, passed away on his 63rd birthday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albertina (Tina) and Frank (Ray) Ricotta. Survived by his children, Amy McGee, Carrie and Matthew Ricotta; grandchildren, Addison Poelman, Kendall McGee, Lillianna and Gwendolyn Ricotta; his siblings, Francene (Jim) Rhoades, Gerry (Sam) Faraj, Steven (Lucinda) Ricotta and Jane (Cleo) Williams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave graduated from South High School in 1975 and remained close to many friends. He was retired and enjoyed bow-ling, golfing, cooking for his family, baking during the holidays, and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Dave will be missed by many. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to be held at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
