26, passed away June 18, 2020. He was born July 25, 1993, in Denver, Colo. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew Fairbanks and Cruzito Luc-ero as well as many childhood friends. He enjoyed BMX riding, working on sound systems, and drawing. He was a professional street artist. He was so smart at computers, he was always experimenting with technology. He very much loved spending time with his friends. David leaves to cherish his mem-ory his mother, Shelly Fairbanks; son Jeremiah; siblings, Danielle Spicer, Donovan Fairbanks and Dylan Fairbanks; nieces, Mercedes, Maria de Carmen and Inalia; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com