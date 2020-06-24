David Spicer
07/25/1993 - 06/18/2020
David J. Fairbanks Spicer, 26, passed away June 18, 2020. He was born July 25, 1993, in Denver, Colo. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew Fairbanks and Cruzito Luc-ero as well as many childhood friends. He enjoyed BMX riding, working on sound systems, and drawing. He was a professional street artist. He was so smart at computers, he was always experimenting with technology. He very much loved spending time with his friends. David leaves to cherish his mem-ory his mother, Shelly Fairbanks; son Jeremiah; siblings, Danielle Spicer, Donovan Fairbanks and Dylan Fairbanks; nieces, Mercedes, Maria de Carmen and Inalia; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.
