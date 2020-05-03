Home

David Torres

David Torres Obituary
David Torres, 71, passed
away April 29, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle to numerous family. David is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Torres; his children, David (Emy), Reggie (Michelle), Anna (Adam), Julie and Louis Torres; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorraine (George), Debbie (Orlando), Diane and Jo-seph Torres; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends who will miss David. At his request, cremation has taken place with no services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
