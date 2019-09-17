Home

POWERED BY

David Ware

Add a Memory
David Ware Obituary

IN MEMORIAM
David E. Ware
June 2, 1944-
September 17, 2018
Smile, though your
heart is aching
Smile, even though
it's breaking
When there are clouds
in the sky,
You'll get by
If you smile through your fear and sorrow
Smile and maybe
tomorrow
You'll see the sun come shining through
For you
Light up your face
with gladness
Hide every trace
of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That's the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what's the
use of crying?
You'll find that life is still worth while
If you'll just
Smile
In loving memory,
Suzy, Sean and Stephanie, Stephanie and Marv, Brielle, Alanna, and Nadia

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.