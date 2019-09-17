|
|
IN MEMORIAM
David E. Ware
June 2, 1944-
September 17, 2018
Smile, though your
heart is aching
Smile, even though
it's breaking
When there are clouds
in the sky,
You'll get by
If you smile through your fear and sorrow
Smile and maybe
tomorrow
You'll see the sun come shining through
For you
Light up your face
with gladness
Hide every trace
of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That's the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what's the
use of crying?
You'll find that life is still worth while
If you'll just
Smile
In loving memory,
Suzy, Sean and Stephanie, Stephanie and Marv, Brielle, Alanna, and Nadia
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 17, 2019