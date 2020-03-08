Home

Dawn Castro

Dawn Castro Obituary
Dawn Renee Castro, 40,
born Feb. 13, 1980, in Lawton, Okla., passed away unexpectedly March 3, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Renee was a loving friend, mom, sister and wife. Renee loved to cook, dance and spend time with her family. She was always there to listen and help anyone in need. She was also an avid Patriots fan. Renee was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Castro; nephew, Elias Castro; and sister, Audra Castro. Renee is survived by mother, Hope Castro; brother, Ruben Castro; sister and best friend, Olivia Teraz; son, Andres Magallanes; daughters, Aracely Castro, Esperanza Luellen; and husband, Jerod Luellen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Service, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Romero Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020
