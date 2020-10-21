1/1
Deagan Glenn
Deagan Allen Glenn. Our hearts are saddened at the passing of our beloved Deagan Allen Glenn, 16, of Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Lee Glenn; and grandfather, Danny Wyse. He is survived by his grandparents, Leroy and Karen Glenn and Janell Irick; siblings, Gavin Glenn, Willow Glenn, Cheyenne Pickett, David Glenn and Dylon Glenn; aunts and uncles, Rob-ert and Kyla Glenn, Cory and Aunt Val Glenn and Christy Glenn; numerous cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, Fairmount Park, Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 21, 2020.
