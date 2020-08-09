1/1
Deborah Ann Gentry
Deborah Ann Gentry, born Jan. 8, 1959, departed this life on July 29, 2020. Received in death by parents, Celia and Jasper Gentry; brothers, John and Hubert. She is survived by loving husband, James P. Herrera; and sisters, Clara (Joseph) Baca and JoAnn (Harold) Jacques of Pueblo; loving cats, Baby and Squeaks; nieces, Sandra (Baca) Arturo Vasquez and Roberta (Baca) Cesar Abraham; nephews, John, Paul and Joel (Erica) Baca; numerous in-laws; aunts, Minnie Martinez of Pueblo, Virginia Gentry and Lucinda Baca of N.M.; and uncle, John Gentry of Wyoming. Debbie graduated from East High School, went to work for the Department of Social Services in the 90's; she started work for the Attorney General's Office and later worked for the Air Force as a manager in the records department. She loved family and her Denver Broncos. She will be missed by many. At her request, a private celebration of life will take place with close family and friends at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
