Deborah "Debbie" (Hart) Brohard
Deborah "Debbie" (Hart) Brohard, age 54, went to the loving care of our Lord on Nov. 25, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Mike Brohard; and two loving daughters, Abbie and Josie Brohard. She was the loving daughter of Charles and Roberta Hart, and loving aunt Donna Hart. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and her little body could not take any more. We will miss her very much. She will always be in our hearts. She will be missed by numerous friends who loved and helped her through her battle and all who loved her.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
