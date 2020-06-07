Debra Sue Gilliland, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Survived by her mother, Ida Gilliland; siblings, William Gilli-land, Tawnya Gilliland, Lori Renck and Amy (Peter) Thomas; nieces and nephews, Kylie (Matt) Prager, Taylor Renck, Emily Thomas, Bryce Renck and Matthew Thomas; and great-ne-phew, Harrison Prager. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Gil-liland. Debra was born on Nov. 27, 1956, in Pueblo, and retired from Wendy's. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping her friends, taking care of her cats and sewing. Debra was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. June 19, 2020, in the Montgom-ery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Online condolences and live-streaming at www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.