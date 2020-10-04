1/1
Debra Rae Romero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Rae Romero, 62, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Irma Aldridge; and five siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Patrick Romero; children, Misty (Ben) Salazar, CJ Hearst, Patrick (Alexandria) Romero Jr., Terrin (Jordan) Goodoien and Kimberly Hearst; six grandchildren; five siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Celebration of life service to be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved