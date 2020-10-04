Debra Rae Romero, 62, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Irma Aldridge; and five siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Patrick Romero; children, Misty (Ben) Salazar, CJ Hearst, Patrick (Alexandria) Romero Jr., Terrin (Jordan) Goodoien and Kimberly Hearst; six grandchildren; five siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Celebration of life service to be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.



