Debra Rosalie Rocco, 61,
- of Pueblo, Colo., was born May 18, 1958, and passed March 4, 2020. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. March 11, 2020, Imperial Funeral Home. Broncos attire welcomed. Deb was a graduate of Central and went on to receive a BA in graphic design from CSU-Pueblo. She was married to Alan Rocco for 35 years. Debra is survived by her husband, Alan Rocco; her four children, Holly, Seth, Alex and Joel; numerous grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Antonia Maisel. In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be given to pueblocharities.org in Deb's name and honor. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020