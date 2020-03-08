Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920

Debra Rosalie Rocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Rosalie Rocco Obituary
Debra Rosalie Rocco, 61,
of Pueblo, Colo., was born May 18, 1958, and passed March 4, 2020. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. March 11, 2020, Imperial Funeral Home. Broncos attire welcomed. Deb was a graduate of Central and went on to receive a BA in graphic design from CSU-Pueblo. She was married to Alan Rocco for 35 years. Debra is survived by her husband, Alan Rocco; her four children, Holly, Seth, Alex and Joel; numerous grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Antonia Maisel. In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be given to pueblocharities.org in Deb's name and honor. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -