Deena Baca
Deena Baca, 60, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Erlinda Baca-Valdez; and sister, Michelle Torrey. She is survived by her siblings, Frank (Pauline) Valdez, Pearl Baca and twin sister, Teena Baca; special sister-friend, Helen Salas; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Deena was a talented artist who loved drawing and painting. She also enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping. Deena was a very kind and giving person who would help anyone in need. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Family Funeral Home followed by Internment, Rocky Ford Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Colo. Masks will be required.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 10, 2020.
