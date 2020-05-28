|
Delois Elouise Kern went
- to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She had a great love of God, her loved ones and her church family. She was a strong and caring soul who always found the good in everyone she met and became a guiding light to those in need of help. Delois taught at Irving Elementary School for 25 years and was an active member of First A.M.E. Church and the community. She was pre-ceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Gladys Stephens; her bro-thers, Wendell, Hobert and Theodore Stephens; husband, George Kern; and daughter, Connie Kern. Delois is survived by her sisters, Doris (Chalmos) Benjamin, Verna Robinson, Vivian Wilson and Vinita (Jesse) Dawkins; brother, Carl Stephens; son, Ricardo Kern; grandchildren, Riki Kelly, Ennis (Melanie) Kelly, Lance Kern, Mat-thew (Jackie) Kelly and DeLoria Kern; 11 great-grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones. Due to gathering restrictions, private family ser-vices will be held. Interment, Fort Lyon Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020