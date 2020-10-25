1/1
Delores B. Johnson
Delores B. Johnson, 97, departed this life on Oct. 22, 2020. Survived by children, James (Nancy) Johnson of Rye, and Beverly (Danny) Stithem of Pueblo. Also survived by brother, Pat (Nedra) Lara of Pueblo; sisters, Simmie Thorpe of Chandler, Ariz, and Tina Koukol of Rye; grandchildren, Audra (JD) Myers of Minot, N.D., Julie (Nathan) Moore, of Soldotna, Alaska, Tyrel (Sara) Dolif of Cen- tennial, Colo., Tyree (Katie) Dolif of West-minister, Colo., Britney (Taylor) Calvert of Den- ver, Colo., Patty Heilman and Scheryl Telles of Tenn.; 14 great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Harley Thomas Johnson; her daughter, Sandra Rittenhouse, parents; sisters, Becky Arrigo, Ann Decker; brothers, Albert, Ernie, Henry, Chuck, Pete and Eddie Lara. Born on Sept. 27, 1923, in Pueblo, Colo. She was a member of St. Aloysius Parish in Rye, member of the Rye Woman's Club and was active in the Catholic Guild. She will be remembered as a won- derful cook and famous for her chocolate cake and pies, but her family loved her biscuits and gravy the most! Private family service. Online condolences, www.imperialfuenrals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

