97, departed this life on Oct. 22, 2020. Survived by children, James (Nancy) Johnson of Rye, and Beverly (Danny) Stithem of Pueblo. Also survived by brother, Pat (Nedra) Lara of Pueblo; sisters, Simmie Thorpe of Chandler, Ariz, and Tina Koukol of Rye; grandchildren, Audra (JD) Myers of Minot, N.D., Julie (Nathan) Moore, of Soldotna, Alaska, Tyrel (Sara) Dolif of Cen- tennial, Colo., Tyree (Katie) Dolif of West-minister, Colo., Britney (Taylor) Calvert of Den- ver, Colo., Patty Heilman and Scheryl Telles of Tenn.; 14 great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Harley Thomas Johnson; her daughter, Sandra Rittenhouse, parents; sisters, Becky Arrigo, Ann Decker; brothers, Albert, Ernie, Henry, Chuck, Pete and Eddie Lara. Born on Sept. 27, 1923, in Pueblo, Colo. She was a member of St. Aloysius Parish in Rye, member of the Rye Woman's Club and was active in the Catholic Guild. She will be remembered as a won- derful cook and famous for her chocolate cake and pies, but her family loved her biscuits and gravy the most! Private family service. Online condolences, www.imperialfuenrals.com