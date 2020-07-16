Delores Duran,
76, a long- time resident of Boone, passed away July 8, 2020, in Arling-ton, Texas, where she lived for the past six years. She was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Leo and Vera (Shelton) Sadler who preceded her in death; along with husband, Man-uel Duran; and several children. She was an amazing artist. Her pain-ting and drawings were her expertise. She was a fan of "Days of Our Lives" and playing solitaire. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delores leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mario Duran, Julie (Alfred) Perkins, Tony Duran, Joleen Adams, Denise (Josh) Rodgers, Bert Duran, Michelle (Carlos) Madrid, Angel Duran, Pat-rick Duran, Kathy (Jay) Ramirez, Anita Duran, Marie Duran and Kelly (Marvin) Willis; step-children, Connie Garcia, Corvy Duran, Debra Duran, Angie (Ellis) Belfer, and Jerry Lee Duran; brother, Darwin (Kathy) Gaster; sister-in-law, Doris Feather-stone; 55 grandchildren, numerous great-grand-children, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
