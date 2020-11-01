Delores Anne (Horsman) Wallace,
83, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Survived by children, Rhonda (Mike) Pighetti, Vickie Wallace, Jean (Steve) Burge and Nicholi Wallace. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas B. Wallace, daughter, Kelly Tilley; parents, Wilbur and Irene Horsman; and grandson, Jordan Rodriguez. Service, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Joni Fair Hospice House. Full notice and livestream at www.MontgomerySteward.com
.