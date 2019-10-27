|
96, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1922, in Princeton, Ill. to Hugh V. (Verner Hugh) and Margaret E. (Hess) Giltner. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elverne H., Elmer L. (Mary Lou) and Norbert D. (Emma L.). Surviving brothers, Blase A. (Betty) and Jon X. (Eileen) Giltner; numerous nieces and nephews; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She attended Tremont Grade School in Illinois, moved to Boulder, Colo., and graduated from Boulder Prep High School. While living in Trinidad, Colo., she worked as a buyer for S. & H. Kress & Company. Professionally, she earned her diploma in nursing from Seton School of Nursing, Colorado Springs, Colo.; a B.S. from the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo.; an M.S. from the University of California; and a Ph.D. from the University of Denver, Denver, Colo.; and was a psychiatric clinical nurse practitioner. During 44 years in psychiatric nursing, she taught all levels of programs, psychiatric tech and master's programs. She did ANA accreditation and NLN and PIA site visits; was interim director of SCSC and MSC programs; a consultant to B.S. nursing programs, Helena, Mont., and Hadassah School of Nursing, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel. She planned and coordinated the St. Mary-Corwin Psychiatric Unit which operated for some 20 years; and she directed the opening of and was the first director of nursing of Boulder Psychiatric Institute in Boulder, Colo. Her memberships included American/ Colorado and District Nurses Associations, National League of Nursing, Western Society for Research, Nursing Society for Specialists in Psychiatric Nursing, WICHEN, Western Institute of Nursing, twice president of CAN and once of District 4 Nurses Associations, awarded ANA Pearl Encircled Pin and Nurse of the Year for her contributions and was a charter member of the nurses Hall of Fame. As well as she was active in civic and cultural committees. Upon retiring from the UCHSC School of Nursing, she maintained a private practice for 10 years, established the Stephen Ministry for Nativity of Our Lord Church in Broomfield, Colo. She copy-edited for publishers on both coasts, was an avid reader, perpetual learner, loved music, writing, space exploration, archaelogy, traveling and cultural events. The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to Drs.: Bradley Smith, Scott Cuthbert, Craig Shapiro, and Ganapathy Bala. As well as Tawnya Salas, acupuncturist; Kennette Oldham, lymphatic therapist; Genesis Pueblo Center, Life Care Center, Sharmar, and Bonaventure facilities. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at TG McCarthy Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows, followed by funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colo. In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice or a . Online condol- ences, www.tgmccarthy.com
