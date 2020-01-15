Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home
525 Main St
Walsenburg, CO 81089
(719) 738-2121

Demetrio B. Vigil "Bernie" Vigil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Demetrio B. Vigil "Bernie" Vigil Obituary

Demetrio Bernabe
"Bernie" Vigil

Demetrio B. "Bernie"
Vigil, 84, of Walsenburg, passed Jan. 11, 2020, in Walsenburg. Born in Costilla, N.M., on Oct. 14, 1935. Survived by wife, Santana Eva Vigil; children; Virginia (Lawrence) Imprescia, Dorothy (Ignacio Rivera) Vigil, Richard Vigil, Gary (Rebecca Roller) Vigil Sr., Donna Ramirez, Robert (Rhonda) Vigil; daughter-in-law, Ellen Vigil; 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida Serna, Dora Lopez and Bernadette Pieczynski. Preceded by parents, Eustacio and Maria Elena Vigil; brothers, Gilbert Vigil, Fred Vigil and Fernando Vigil. Also known as Brother Bernie, he was a pastor for 36, and an ordained minister for the Apostolic Assembly Church for 57 years. Celebration of life service, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Temple in Walsenburg. Arrangements by Johnson-Romero Funeral Home. Online condolences and shared memories can be made at johnsonromero.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Demetrio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -