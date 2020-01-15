|
|
Demetrio Bernabe Demetrio B. "Bernie"
"Bernie" Vigil
- Vigil, 84, of Walsenburg, passed Jan. 11, 2020, in Walsenburg. Born in Costilla, N.M., on Oct. 14, 1935. Survived by wife, Santana Eva Vigil; children; Virginia (Lawrence) Imprescia, Dorothy (Ignacio Rivera) Vigil, Richard Vigil, Gary (Rebecca Roller) Vigil Sr., Donna Ramirez, Robert (Rhonda) Vigil; daughter-in-law, Ellen Vigil; 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida Serna, Dora Lopez and Bernadette Pieczynski. Preceded by parents, Eustacio and Maria Elena Vigil; brothers, Gilbert Vigil, Fred Vigil and Fernando Vigil. Also known as Brother Bernie, he was a pastor for 36, and an ordained minister for the Apostolic Assembly Church for 57 years. Celebration of life service, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Temple in Walsenburg. Arrangements by Johnson-Romero Funeral Home. Online condolences and shared memories can be made at johnsonromero.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020