Dennis D. Fox, 73, of Pue-
- blo lost his battle with cancer Feb. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1946, in Omaha, Neb. He lived in Colorado the last 35 years and was a retired dental lab technician. Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erma; children, Dennis (Dena) R. Fox, Marcee Fox, and Dorene (Eric) Roveg-no; grandchildren, Hayden Fox, Madeline Fox, Angelica Rovegno and Derrick Rovegno; mother, Madeline; sisters, Nadine Fox and Robin (JR) Read; uncle, Keith (JoAnn) Brown; sisters-in-law, Jerri Welch, JoAnn Mc-Clure and Shirley Fox; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Dale; brother, Robert; grandparents, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967 and served two years in Vietnam. He was also a member of American Legion Post 2. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed a lot. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory. No services at this time. Donations may be made to the American Legion or . Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020