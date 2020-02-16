Home

POWERED BY

Dennis Fox


09/11/1946 - 02/07/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Fox Obituary
Dennis D. Fox, 73, of Pue-
blo lost his battle with cancer Feb. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1946, in Omaha, Neb. He lived in Colorado the last 35 years and was a retired dental lab technician. Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erma; children, Dennis (Dena) R. Fox, Marcee Fox, and Dorene (Eric) Roveg-no; grandchildren, Hayden Fox, Madeline Fox, Angelica Rovegno and Derrick Rovegno; mother, Madeline; sisters, Nadine Fox and Robin (JR) Read; uncle, Keith (JoAnn) Brown; sisters-in-law, Jerri Welch, JoAnn Mc-Clure and Shirley Fox; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Dale; brother, Robert; grandparents, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967 and served two years in Vietnam. He was also a member of American Legion Post 2. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed a lot. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory. No services at this time. Donations may be made to the American Legion or . Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -